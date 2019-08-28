Missing teen last seen in northwest Winnipeg: police

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Madison Ponace, 13, was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday in northwest Winnipeg.

She’s described as 5’4″, 100 lbs, with a thin build, medium-length black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said they’re concerned for her well-being, and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Missing: Requesting the public’s assistance in locating Madison PONACE, 13. She was last seen in the North West area of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250. https://t.co/Xo6MuX9Lrc pic.twitter.com/aQBxtZz9qf — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 28, 2019

