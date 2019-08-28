Missing teen last seen in northwest Winnipeg: police
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.
Madison Ponace, 13, was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday in northwest Winnipeg.
She’s described as 5’4″, 100 lbs, with a thin build, medium-length black hair, and brown eyes.
Police said they’re concerned for her well-being, and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
