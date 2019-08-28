Crime
August 28, 2019 12:55 pm

Missing teen last seen in northwest Winnipeg: police

By Online Journalist  Global News
Madison Ponace

Madison Ponace

Winnipeg Police Service
A A

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Madison Ponace, 13, was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday in northwest Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Police expand search for missing Winnipegger to Manitoba town

She’s described as 5’4″, 100 lbs, with a thin build, medium-length black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said they’re concerned for her well-being, and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

WATCH: Manitoba family hosts fundraiser to continue searching for missing woman

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing Girl
missing person
Missing Persons Unit
Missing Teen
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.