Tropical Storm Dorian to slam Puerto Rico as recovery continues from 2017 hurricanes

Puerto Rico was bracing on Wednesday for the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian, closing schools and diverting cruise liners even as it is still struggling to recover from devastating back-to-back hurricanes in 2017.

Those hurricanes killed about 3,000 people just months after the territory filed for bankruptcy to restructure $120 billion of debt and pension obligations.

READ MORE: Puerto Rico declares state of emergency as tropical storm Dorian approaches

Having been criticized over the response to the 2017 storms, the White House said in a statement that U.S. President Donald Trump had approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico late on Tuesday, allowing for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide assistance in co-ordination with ongoing disaster preparedness efforts.

“We are better prepared than when Hurricane Maria attacked our island,” Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez said during a televised news conference.

Vazquez, who took office this month after political turmoil led to the resignation of her predecessor, said preparations for the storm were more than 90 per cent complete, culminating with the opening of emergency shelters.

WATCH: Tropical Storm Dorian approaches Puerto Rico at near-hurricane strength

Infrastructure ranging from electric power lines to telecommunications and banking networks were in better shape than they had been in 2017, she added.

Dorian, which passed over Barbados on Tuesday, is expected to move near or over Puerto Rico on Wednesday before approaching the island of Hispaniola, which is shared between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm was “nearing” the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to NHC.

READ MORE: Puerto Rico’s new governor vows to evaluate contracts as corruption scandal simmers

The Dominican Republic also ramped up storm preparations on Tuesday. Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the emergency operations centre, said authorities have identified 3,000 buildings that can be converted into shelters, with capacity for up to 800,000 people.

In Puerto Rico, public schools will be closed on Wednesday and public workers have been instructed to stay home, Vazquez said.

WATCH: Puerto Rico braces for storm Dorian

Royal Caribbean’s cruise liner Allure of the Sea cancelled a scheduled visit to the island on Thursday, and Carnival Cruise Line also adjusted its itineraries, Vazquez said.

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the changes. Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond.

By Wednesday morning, the storm was located about 85 miles (140 kilometres) southeast of St. Croix in the Bahamas, carrying maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kilometres per hour), the NHC said.

Dorian is expected to dump four to eight inches of rain on Florida when it reaches the state in the southeast United States, the NHC said.