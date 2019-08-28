Additional charges laid against Toronto man in alleged child luring case

TORONTO – Police in Toronto have laid additional charges against a 31-year-old man in an alleged case of child luring.

The man was initially arrested in late March and charged with luring, obtaining sexual services from a minor and various child pornography offences.

Police said at the time that he allegedly contacted children elsewhere in the country, and they believed there were more victims.

In a news release Wednesday morning, they say more victims have since come forward, including a woman who says she met the man online when she was a teen.

Police allege the man met the girl in person and obtained sexual services from her, as well as took explicit images of her.

Peter Kirkeby has been charged with more than a dozen new counts, including two counts of luring a child, and is due back in court next Friday.