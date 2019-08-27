Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Willie Jefferson chosen top performer of the week

Voters had an easy choice this week.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson is the CFL’s top performer of the week for week number 11.

Jefferson was chosen as the player of the week for his monster performance in last week’s win over the Edmonton Eskimos, in which he recorded a CFL career best three sacks in the 34-28 victory. He also forced a pair of fumbles, and had two tackles for losses.

But his biggest play might have come in the dying minutes, as he batted an attempted on-side kick out of bounds to seal the Bombers’ win.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bomber Andrew Harris suspended after testing positive for ‘very small trace’ of banned substance

Jefferson now has eight sacks on the season, which is tied for second best in the CFL, and his five forced fumbles now lead the league.

It’s the first time this season Jefferson has been chosen for the weekly award.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle Dylan Wynn was the second top performer of the week, while Eskimos receiver Davaris Daniels rounds out the top three.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Andrew Harris’ suspension could turn CFL’s West upside down

The Bombers return to the practice field on Wednesday to start preparing for the annual Labour Day Classic against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday.

WATCH: Andrew Harris talks about his 2-game suspension

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play