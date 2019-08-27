Edmonton to close all but 1 outdoor pool next week

It’s a sign that summer is coming to an end. The City of Edmonton is set to close all but one of its outdoor pools early next week.

All of the outdoor pools apart from Queen Elizabeth will close on Monday, Sept. 2.

Thanks for another amazing outdoor pool season, #yeg! 🏊 All pools except Queen Elizabeth will close on Monday, September 2. Queen Elizabeth will remain open until at least September 8 at which time we'll assess the weather forecast. pic.twitter.com/5qXhuO0ou6 — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) August 27, 2019

Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to remain open until at least Sept. 8. After that, the city will assess the status of the pool depending on the weather.

Admission to outdoor pools was once again free this summer, for the third year in a row.

The free admission pilot program, which initially waived pool fees between July and September 2017 as part of Canada 150 celebrations, saw 153,000 people visit city pools during that period — compared to 88,639 the year before.

For more information on the status of outdoor pools, visit the city’s website.

