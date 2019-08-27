Regina police charge man and 2 women in drug trafficking investigation

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a man and two women in connection with a recent drug trafficking investigation.

Police say their Street Gang Unit (SGU) and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) wrapped up the investigation on Aug. 23.

READ MORE: Cocaine, fentanyl seized during Project NUKE: Regina police

Search warrants were then executed on Fines Drives, the 6500 block of Rochdale Boulevard and the 2900 block of Victoria Avenue.

Dexter Curtis Miller, 33, Cali Joanne Heimlick, 26, and Vanee McKenzie, 20, were all arrested during the searches.

READ MORE: Three people facing over 20 charges in Regina drug trafficking investigation

Miller, Heimlick and McKenzie are facing charges that include possessing fentanyl and meth with the intent to traffic.

The suspects appeared in provincial court on Monday.

WATCH: (Aug. 2, 2019) Regina police investigating after coffee thrown at two men