August 27, 2019 5:38 pm

Regina police charge man and 2 women in drug trafficking investigation

By Online Producer  Global News

Police say their Street Gang Unit (SGU) and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) wrapped up the investigation on Aug. 23.

Taryn Snell / Global News
The Regina Police Service say they have charged a man and two women in connection with a recent drug trafficking investigation.

Search warrants were then executed on Fines Drives, the 6500 block of Rochdale Boulevard and the 2900 block of Victoria Avenue.

Dexter Curtis Miller, 33, Cali Joanne Heimlick, 26, and Vanee McKenzie, 20, were all arrested during the searches.

Miller, Heimlick and McKenzie are facing charges that include possessing fentanyl and meth with the intent to traffic.

The suspects appeared in provincial court on Monday.

