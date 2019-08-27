Regina man in custody after domestic assault at Manitoba first nation

Manitoba First Nations Police (MFNPS) have made an arrest in connection with a domestic dispute that allegedly saw a woman held inside a home against her will and assaulted.

Police said the incident took place on Birdtail Sioux First Nation on Aug. 25.

Officers were called to a home around 6:05 p.m., and found a woman suffering from serious facial injuries.

The victim told police she had been assaulted throughout the day by her boyfriend, who was keeping her inside the home.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man from Regina, Sask., who faces charges of assault with a weapon, overcoming resistance, and uttering threats to kill.

The suspect is in custody and will appear in Brandon court Tuesday.

