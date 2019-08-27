Ribfest Kelowna organizers donate nearly $30K to three charities

Calling it “significant growth,” Ribfest Kelowna organizers say this year’s fourth annual event was the biggest to date.

Ribfest is put on by the Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Club, and good weather played a big role in drawing hundreds to City Park this past Friday to Sunday.

Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Club president Susan McIntyre said “we had significant growth this year,” while also giving credit to the variety of food, entertainment and a new layout.

Sunrise Rotary said total funds raised from Ribfest and further numbers will be announced in the coming weeks as donations are counted and accounting is completed.

But during the three-day event, three charitable donations were made: $10,000 to JoeAnna’s House, $10,000 to Pathways Abilities and $9,025 to Hope for the Nation.

Pathways will outfit a used van for its clients who need wheelchair access to participate in activity services.

Hope for the Nation runs the Food for Thought Program, which provides vulnerable children with a backpack containing food to take home for the weekend.

And JoeAnna’s House will provide families who travel to Kelowna for hospital care a place to stay. Rotary clubs throughout the Okanagan and Interior Health Region have committed to donating $250,000 to JoeAnna’s House.