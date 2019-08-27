The secret to living past 85 could be optimism, study finds

If you’re feeling negative about getting old, a new study suggests that’s not the right attitude to have.

According to a recent report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, optimism could be linked to an 11 to 15 per cent longer life span.

“Optimism is a psychological attribute characterized as the general expectation that good things will happen, or the belief that the future will be favorable because one can control important outcomes,” authors in the study noted.

“Overall, findings suggest optimism may be an important psycho-social resource for extending life span in older adults.”

The study looked at data of more than 69,000 women aged 58 to 86 who worked in the health industry in the U.S. The study also looked at more than 1,400 men aged 41 to 90 who were veterans.

According to Live Science, the study found those who said they had high levels of optimism were 50 to 70 per cent more likely to live to 85 (or older), compared to those who didn’t.

“Previous studies reported that more optimistic individuals are less likely to suffer from chronic diseases and die prematurely,” authors explained.

Speaking with the Guardian, lead author Lewina Lee of Boston University School of Medicine explains it’s not clear why optimism specifically is linked to a longer life.

“In our study, healthier behaviours, fewer depressive symptoms and more social ties only partially accounted for the association from optimism to exceptional longevity,” she told the site.

She added there could be other factors at play, including how optimism can help people cope with stress.

How do we become more optimistic?

According to a June report from Harvard Business Review, becoming more optimistic means practising gratitude.

“When you wake up each morning, think of three things you’re thankful for. It only takes a minute, and it puts a positive spin on the day,” author Michelle Gielan wrote.

Also, make more time in your life for trying to connect with others.

“Get lunch with friends you haven’t seen lately, or send a coworker a note that you’re thankful for them. Social connection is one of the top predictors of happiness.”

Speaking with Global News previously, life coach Christina Jay of Toronto said sometimes we forget about the things we are grateful for.

“By taking a moment and simply listing all the things in a journal can make us feel instantly happier.”

She adds another way to stay more positive is to remove negative or toxic people from your life: “Negative people who always see the glass as half empty, waste time complaining about what could or should be instead of trying to improve their situation.”

And being happy in general means accepting your emotions — instead of drinking, eating, medicating or turning to others to manage them.

“Some people take more time engaging in activities to avoid feeling sad or angry and it leads them down a terrible path of destruction,” Jay said. “Allowing yourself to feel your feelings can make you better assess the situation as to what is making you angry or sad and understand yourself better.”

