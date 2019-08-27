Michigan woman ran for council, hoping to keep her city white. Then she gave up

Jean Cramer has dropped out of a council race in Marysville, Mich. after she said last week that she wanted to maintain the city’s status as a “white community.”

However, her decision to give up on the race came too late for her to be excluded from the ballot, reports said Monday.

Cramer, 67, gave written notification that she no longer wishes to run for council, the City of Marysville said on Facebook.

But as the final date for withdrawal was April 26, people will still be able to mark a ballot for her — even though she doesn’t wish to sit on council anymore.

As CBS News reported, Cramer’s notification to the city came in a single sentence: “I am writing this to withdraw as a city council candidate for the City of Marysville election, Nov. 5, 2019.”

Marysville Mayor Dan Damman was thankful she withdrew.

“Mrs. Cramer’s disturbing and disgusting ideology was flatly rejected by me, our entire city council, all of city administration and our employees,” he told the network.

Cramer uttered the offensive remarks at a public forum that took place at Marysville City Hall last Thursday.

The moderator asked whether Marysville should work harder to attract people born in other countries, The New York Times reported.

Cramer responded, “My suggestion, recommendation: Keep Marysville a white community as much as possible.”

“Just checking the calendar here and making sure it’s still 2019,” Mike Deising, a fellow council candidate, said after her remarks.

WXYZ spoke with Cramer on the day after that forum and she didn’t back down.

“As far as having a black couple moving in, we have no problem with that,” she said.

“But where it’s wrong is when you have a white woman and a black husband, a white wife and a black husband together, that’s wrong, and vice versa.

“It’s simply against the Bible.”

Kathy Hayman, Marysville’s mayor pro tem — the daughter of a Syrian man — had criticized Cramer’s remarks.

To her, Cramer responded, “what Kathy Hayman doesn’t know is that her family is in the wrong,” as quoted by the Port Huron Times Herald.

“(A) husband and wife need to be the same race. Same thing with kids. That’s how it’s been from the beginning of, how can I say, when God created the heaven and the Earth.”

Kevin Watkins, president of the NAACP’s Port Huron chapter, told the Times Herald that people like Cramer have been emboldened to express deeply held views.

“The good news is now that we can see you and (hear) how you feel,” Watkins said.

“I know in my heart that she’s in the minority.”