Police investigating racist rant caught on video in Richmond, B.C., parking lot

RCMP say they are investigating a racist confrontation in a Richmond, B.C., parking lot that was caught on video Friday.

The video, which first circulated on the social media platform WeChat before getting posted on Facebook, shows two cars parked outside the FreshCo at Richlea Square Shopping Centre.

The front of one car is parked past the white line dividing the parking spaces, touching the other car’s front bumper.

READ MORE: Mexican expat says he was harassed by fake immigration agent while busking in Victoria

The driver of the car parked over the line, a Caucasian woman, gets angry as the person filming the video tries to confront her about the incident.

“We don’t want you here because you can’t drive,” the woman says. “You don’t know a damn thing, go back to China where you belong.”

The woman’s language gets worse from there, as she hurls several swears and racial slurs while getting into her vehicle to drive away.

WATCH (Aug. 9, 2019): Young B.C. immigrant accosted by fake immigration official

Fang Xu, whose wife Amy filmed the video, told Global News Saturday they were at the mall with their three-year-old daughter to take Amy’s mother to a doctor’s appointment. Fang and Amy then went their separate ways to do some shopping, with their daughter joining Amy.

As Amy and her daughter returned to the car with some shopping bags, Amy saw the car touching her bumper.

“This woman hit our car,” Xu said. “So my wife waited there a few minutes to tell the owner of the car what happened.”

When the other driver returned, Amy asked her to back up so they could assess any potential damage. After denying anything happened, the woman quickly gets angry.

READ MORE: ‘Go back to your country’: Video captures angry exchange on Vancouver bus

“She asked if my wife is a new driver, and she said no,” Xu said. “Then she asked, ‘Where are you from?’ My wife said it’s not the point. Then she started swearing.”

Xu said his wife didn’t want to argue with her daughter nearby. But she did want to record the confrontation for evidence, so she took out her phone and started filming.

Xu eventually met back up with his wife, but by that point the other driver had left.

“(My wife) was very angry,” he said. “She showed me the video, and I gave the video to my son to put on social media.”

WATCH: (June 26, 2018) Woman caught on racist transit video speaks out

The couple went to Richmond RCMP Saturday morning to file a report.

In an statement, RCMP said investigators have now been in contact with everyone involved in the incident.

“In order to ensure the integrity of the investigation and privacy of the individuals involved, we are asking the public to respect the investigative process and refrain from posting any comments on social media,” Insp. Sunny Parmar said.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is instead asked to contact Richmond RCMP.