Skate Canada identifies Saskatchewan figure skater as Alberta crash survivor

Prominent Saskatchewan figure skater Alanna Liu is among the survivors of a triple-fatal crash near Cereal, Alta., last week.

The Saskatchewan branch of Skate Canada said “the entire skating community is in mourning,” after the fiery multi-vehicle collision claimed the lives of Liu’s parents.

“Skate Canada and Skate Canada Saskatchewan are heartbroken and grieve with those who have lost loved ones in this horrible accident,” reads a statement posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

Global News has confirmed Enwu Liu and Yaoqin Wang were killed in the crash. A third unidentified Saskatoon person from another vehicle also died.

Wang was a “highly loved” lab technologist at Prairie Diagnostic Services Inc., according to the Saskatoon company’s interim CEO.

At one time, Enwu Liu was the president of the University of Saskatchewan’s Chinese Students and Scholars Association. He also served as the president of the Saskatoon Chinese Language School for eight years, according to friend Dawn Zhou.

Alanna Liu remains in hospital receiving treatment for her injuries, Skate Canada said.

“Our thoughts are with Alanna and her family and friends, and all those affected as they cope with this tragedy,” Skate Canada said.

According to RCMP, at least 10 vehicles were involved in the Aug. 20 collision roughly 300 kilometres east of Calgary. One of the semi-trucks was hauling fuel, which ignited causing several vehicles to catch fire, police said. A second vehicle was hauling butane.

RCMP continue to investigate.