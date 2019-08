Australian writer formally arrested in China on suspicion of espionage

Australian writer Yang Hengjun has been formally arrested in China on suspicion of espionage, the Australian government said on Tuesday.

Yang, who was born in China, was detained in the southern city of Guangzhou in January amid growing tension between Australia and its largest trading partner.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Tuesday that Yang has been held in Beijing in “harsh conditions.”