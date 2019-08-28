75 per cent of BC parents stressed about saving for post-secondary: poll

A new poll suggests three quarters of B.C. parents are stressed about post-secondary costs.

The Leger online survey of 600 B.C caregivers who have a child going to school this fall was conducted for Coast Capital Savings between July 18 and 24, 2019.

The survey found:

74 per cent of parents feel stressed about the cost of their children’s post-secondary education

91 per cent of parents who believe their children will attend a post-secondary school are either already saving (77 per cent) or planning to do so (15 per cent)

Of the 22 per cent of parents who are not saving for their children’s post-secondary education, 69 per cent say it is because they are not in a position to do so

Charlotte Pecknold just had her first child a year ago and says the stress of saving for her child’s education feels like another bill.

“We live in a very expensive city,” she said. “You want to pay for nutritious food and daycare, so there’s a lot of things you have to think about.”

However, Pecknold says it was important for her family to start saving early.

“The cost of post-secondary education is very high and currently there is a lot of competing priorities when you have a new baby, but it was important for us to open an RESP.”

She says her plan is to put $25 in an RESP every two weeks. In 17 years, she’ll have $10,200.

The poll also found that a third of parents had not heard of the B.C Training and Education Savings Grant, through which the provincial government contributes $1,200 to an RESP for children between the ages of six and nine.