Man arrested after ‘threat’ that forced evacuation of Surrey mall

Surrey RCMP says it has arrested a man in relation to a “threat” which forced the evacuation of the Surrey Central Mall on Sunday.

Police were called to the mall around 4 p.m. in response to the unspecified threat, officers say.

Investigators say they used a dog unit to search and clear the building, at which point staff and shoppers were allowed back into the mall.

Surrey RCMP says it located the suspect at a nearby home, where he was arrested.

The man has not been charged, and as such his identity has not been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

