Feds announce multi-million dollar boost for 22 Saskatchewan businesses

A multi-million dollar boost is coming to Saskatchewan businesses in the technology, agriculture and steel sectors.

The federal government is committing around $28.6 million in funding for 22 companies and organizations across the province.

The funding, provided under four different initiatives, will help create jobs, push organizations into the global market and support small business scale-ups.

READ MORE: ‘It’s about time’: Regina’s Globe Theatre receives $26M in revitalization funding

“Saskatchewan is becoming an important centre for innovation, both in its traditional sectors like agriculture and resources, and in new fields like autonomous vehicles,” Ralph Goodale, minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, said.

“These investments by the government of Canada will support the development and commercialization of new technologies, expand the digital technology economy, and help steel and aluminum businesses protect and create jobs.”

READ MORE: Phillips Foundation donates $1.5 million for U of R’s Darke Hall

Dot Technology Corp (DTC) is one of the recipients. The autonomous agriculture company is receiving $5 million in repayable funding to support the commercialization, sales and service of its new autonomous vehicle.

“We’re looking at an open [U-shape] platform. It’s a power unit that’s 175 horsepower that can pick up any farm equipment that’s made Dot-ready,” DTC president Norbert Beaujot said.

“It replaces the driver and it replaces the tractor and it makes farming more efficient overall.”

Beaujot said his company’s advancements could help tackle labour shortages and, ultimately, global food shortages.