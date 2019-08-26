Lethbridge police search for armed robbery suspect

A woman is in custody and Lethbridge police are looking for her male accomplice after a series of crimes on the north side earlier this month.

It started on Aug. 16, when the Circle K/Esso gas station along the 300 block of Bluefox Boulevard North was targeted in an armed robbery.

At approximately 4:50 a.m., police said a masked woman and man entered the store. The woman showed a gun to the clerk and demanded cash, while the man stayed at the exit, according to police.

The pair made off with an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in a vehicle driven by a second man, police said in a media release Monday.

On Aug. 21, fire crews were called to a pair of residential fires — separated by only two blocks — along 9 Avenue North. Nobody was hurt in either blaze, but combined damage is estimated at $70,000.

A fire investigator determined both fires were intentionally set.

Following an investigation by members of the Criminal Investigation Section, 27-year-old Tina Bailey Scout was identified as a suspect in the armed robbery and both fires. She was arrested on Aug. 24 and faces charges of robbery with a firearm, disguised during the commission of an offence and two counts of arson to property.

Police have issued a warrant for 32-year-old James Patrick Williams in relation to the armed robbery. He is facing charges of robbery with a firearm, disguised during the commission of an offence and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on William’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lethbridge police.