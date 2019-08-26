Hamilton teenager arrested after allegedly evading police — twice

A teenager is facing charges after Hamilton police say the driver of a car tried to evade officers, twice, within a few minutes.

Police say a black 2007 Infinity G35, parked outside a Tim Hortons at the corner of Sanford Avenue North and Cannon Street East, caught the attention of an officer shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday because the car didn’t have any licence plates.

But police say when the officer tried to pull over the vehicle as it drove eastbound on Harvey Street, the suspect vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed.

The officer did not pursue the vehicle due to public safety concerns.

A few minutes later, the vehicle was found parked on the road and when the officer recognized the driver the suspect fled again on foot through neighbourhood backyards.

HPS arrested a 19-year-old driver when he fails to stop for police and puts the public safety at risk. He now faces criminal charges. https://t.co/ptHJ2lF4sc #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/uCBYkdLiqy — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 26, 2019

Police say the man was quickly arrested in the area of Cannon Street East and Chestnut Avenue.

Chris Mwanga, 19, of Hamilton has been charged with flight from peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

