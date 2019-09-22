Canada election: Thunder Bay–Superior North
The Thunder Bay–Superior North riding, which formed in 1998, encompasses much of the Thunder Bay district. It borders Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapuskasing, Timmins–James Bay, Kenora and Thunder Bay–Rainy River.
In the past, the riding has voted both Liberal and NDP. Patricia Hajdu of the Liberal Party is the current MP of Thunder Bay–Superior North.
Candidates
Liberal Party: Patricia Hajdu
NDP: Anna Betty Achneepineskum
Conservative Party: Frank Pullia
Green Party: Bruce Hyer
People’s Party: Youssef Khanjari
