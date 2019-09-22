Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Thunder Bay–Superior North

The riding of Thunder Bay–Superior North

The Thunder Bay–Superior North riding, which formed in 1998, encompasses much of the Thunder Bay district. It borders Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapuskasing, Timmins–James Bay, Kenora and Thunder Bay–Rainy River.

In the past, the riding has voted both Liberal and NDP. Patricia Hajdu of the Liberal Party is the current MP of Thunder Bay–Superior North.

Candidates

Liberal Party: Patricia Hajdu
NDP: Anna Betty Achneepineskum
Conservative Party: Frank Pullia
Green Party: Bruce Hyer
People’s Party: Youssef Khanjari

