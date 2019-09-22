Canada election: Thunder Bay–Superior North

The Thunder Bay–Superior North riding, which formed in 1998, encompasses much of the Thunder Bay district. It borders Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapuskasing, Timmins–James Bay, Kenora and Thunder Bay–Rainy River.

In the past, the riding has voted both Liberal and NDP. Patricia Hajdu of the Liberal Party is the current MP of Thunder Bay–Superior North.

Candidates

Liberal Party: Patricia Hajdu

NDP: Anna Betty Achneepineskum

Conservative Party: Frank Pullia

Green Party: Bruce Hyer

People’s Party: Youssef Khanjari