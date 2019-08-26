Alberta sees most money spent on cannabis since legalization: StatCan

Albertans have spent the most money on cannabis since it was legalized last fall, according to new numbers from Statistics Canada.

New data from Statistics Canada published Monday looked at the amount sold at cannabis retail stores — broken down by province and territory — between October 2018 and June 2019.

Over that period of time, the most money was spent in Alberta, with $123.7 million spent on legal pot. That’s the most spent in any province or territory across Canada.

Ontario came in second, with $121.6 million spent on legal cannabis. Quebec followed, with $119.2 million spent. The Northwest Territories saw the least amount of money spent on legal cannabis at $1.47 million.

Here is a look at how much money was spent on legal cannabis, by province and territory:

Alberta – $123.7 million

Ontario – $121.6 million

Quebec – $119.2 million

Nova Scotia – $47.9 million

Saskatchewan – $38.2 million

Manitoba – $32.2 million

New Brunswick – $25.9 million

Newfoundland and Labrador – $21.1 million

British Columbia – $19.5 million

Prince Edward Island – $10.7 million

Yukon – $2.27 million

Northwest Territories $1.47 million

Nunavut – N/A

Breaking down the numbers a bit further shows a bit of a different picture. When you look at how much money was spent in the legal cannabis market per capita, the data suggests people in the Yukon are actually spending the most — with a monthly average of $8.41 per capita.

Here’s a breakdown of the same Statistics Canada data, showing the monthly average spent per capita:

Yukon – $8.41

Prince Edward Island – $7.81

Nova Scotia – $5.58

Newfoundland and Labrador – $4.44

Northwest Territories – $4.72

New Brunswick – $3.79

Saskatchewan – $3.65

Manitoba – $3.44

Alberta – $3.21

Quebec – $1.58

Ontario – $0.95

British Columbia – $0.45

Nunavut – N/A

Recreational cannabis was legalized across Canada on Oct. 17, 2018.

A Statistics Canada report released earlier this summer suggests that six months into legalization, more than 40 per cent of Canadians who said they used pot still bought it from illegal sources.