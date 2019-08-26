Canada
August 26, 2019 10:49 am

Olympic gold medallist Sylvie Frechette to run as Conservative candidate in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Canadian Sports Hall of Fame inductee Sylvie Frechette smiles prior to the induction ceremony in Toronto, Oct. 6, 1999. Frechette will be running for the Conservative party in the federal election in the Riviere-du-Nord riding.

Canadian Sports Hall of Fame inductee Sylvie Frechette smiles prior to the induction ceremony in Toronto, Oct. 6, 1999. Frechette will be running for the Conservative party in the federal election in the Riviere-du-Nord riding.

Kevin Frayer/The Canadian Press
A A

Olympic synchronized swimming gold medallist Sylvie Frechette will run for the Conservative party in the fall federal election.

The party said today that Frechette will be its candidate in the Rivière-du-Nord riding in the Laurentians region north of Montreal.

Frechette won gold in the women’s solo synchronized swimming event at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and silver in the team event in Atlanta four years later.

READ MORE: The battle for Maxime Bernier’s riding

Since retiring from competition, the 52-year-old has held various positions at the Cirque du Soleil and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

Frechette will face a difficult challenge as she tries to unseat Bloc Québécois MP Rhéal Fortin in a riding where the Conservatives finished fourth in 2015.

The riding has voted Bloc or NDP since it was created in 2004 and has never elected a Conservative.

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andrew Scheer
Canadian Olympic Committee
Cirque du Soleil
Conservative Party
Conservatives
Federal Election
Laurentians
Rhéal Fortin
Riviere du Nord
Sylvie Frechette

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.