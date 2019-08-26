Crime
August 26, 2019 9:30 am

Peterborough man charged with assault after cup of liquid thrown at bus driver: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Peterborough man is accused of assault involving a city bus driver.

Global News Peterborough file
A

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon following an incident on a city transit bus last week.

Peterborough Police Service says on Aug. 21, around 2 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Brealey Drive to investigate an assault that occurred on a city bus.

Police were informed that a man boarded the bus and during a conversation with the bus driver, allegedly threw a cup of liquid that struck the bus driver.

Job Moise, 21, of Wilfred Drive in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 18.

