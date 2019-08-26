Police issue public safety alert after dogs ‘possibly being poisoned’ at Toronto park

Police have issued a public safety alert after possible hazardous material may have been discovered at a Toronto park Saturday.

Toronto police issued the alert after officers responded to calls from several dog owners in the area concerned their pets may have been poisoned in the Joel Weeks Parkette on Thompson Street.

Investigators said they are worried an “undetermined poison may have been left within the park area” that has potential to “harm children and small animals.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information on any person(s) who may be responsible for the alleged poison to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.