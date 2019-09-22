Canada election: Lévis–Lotbinière
Lévis–Lotbinière is located southwest of Quebec City along the Saint Lawrence River in the North. Created in 2003, Lotbinière—Chutes-de-la-Chaudière changed its name to Lévis—Lotbinière in 2015.
Jacques Gourde is the incumbent member since 2006. In the 2015 federal election, he won with 50.1 per cent of the vote.
He is running again in the 2019 federal election and will face the former mayor of Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly and Liberal candidate, Ghislain Daigle.
Geography
The riding includes Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, regional county municipality of Lotbinière and part of Lévis.
Candidates
Conservative: Jacques Gourde (Incumbent)
NDP: TBD
Liberal: Ghislain Daigle
Bloc Québécois: Francois-Noel Brault
Green: TBD
PPC: Marc Fontaine
