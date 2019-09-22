Canada election: Lévis–Lotbinière

Lévis–Lotbinière is located southwest of Quebec City along the Saint Lawrence River in the North. Created in 2003, Lotbinière—Chutes-de-la-Chaudière changed its name to Lévis—Lotbinière in 2015.

Jacques Gourde is the incumbent member since 2006. In the 2015 federal election, he won with 50.1 per cent of the vote.

He is running again in the 2019 federal election and will face the former mayor of Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly and Liberal candidate, Ghislain Daigle.

Geography

The riding includes Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, regional county municipality of Lotbinière and part of Lévis.

Candidates

Conservative: Jacques Gourde (Incumbent)

NDP: TBD

Liberal: Ghislain Daigle

Bloc Québécois: Francois-Noel Brault

Green: TBD

PPC: Marc Fontaine