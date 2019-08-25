Skateboard memorial held for West Kelowna teen

Dozens of people attended a West Kelowna skateboard park memorial for the teen who drowned in Okanagan Lake.

Fifteen-year-old Jaxsn Cahill jumped into the water near Ferry Wharf on Aug. 17 but never resurfaced, according to police.

Although emergency crews rushed to the scene, Jaxsn could not be resuscitated, RCMP said at the time.

READ MORE: Teen dies after being pulled from Okanagan Lake

Friends and family members remembered the teen as a happy-go-lucky guy.

He had a smile “that could move mountains,” according to his mother, Jaydene Cahill.

“He was fierce in his passion to live life to the fullest, with the maximum adrenaline rush and the most fun, surrounded by his family and friends,” she said.

READ MORE: Drowning man in Kelowna saved by bystanders still recovering in hospital

Skateboarding was his favourite pastime.

“It was his fuel to life, basically. He loved skateboarding. He loved it with a passion,” Lola Redisky, a friend of Jaxsn’s, said.

“He was a superstar,” said Michael Cahill, Jaxsn’s father. “He was phenomenal at what he did.”

Jaxsn’s friends skated a lap around the park in his honour.

“We’re keeping him living on through memories and making sure the legend doesn’t die,” skateboarder Talus Everitt said.

READ MORE: Kayaker found dead in Okanagan Lake suffered a heart attack: obituary

Many of his friends were sporting orange toques.

“Jax always wore an orange hat, so we went and picked one up, just to like always have a token of him with us,” Redisky said.

The family is now raising money for the Foundry Wellness Centre to help find other teens the support they need.

By doing so, they’re trying to turn the tragedy into something positive, Michael said.