Wife charged with murder of husband in Sechelt, B.C.

The wife of a 79-year-old man found dead in his Sechelt, B.C., home last week has been charged with his murder.

The body of Max Fischer was found by police on Aug. 21 just before 9 p.m. in the 10900-block of the Sunshine Coast Highway.

Police said they found “suspicious injuries” on Mr. Fischer that led investigators to rule his death a homicide, and an arrest was quickly made.

On Aug. 22, Fischer’s wife Karin Fischer, 54, was charged with second-degree murder for the death of her husband.

RCMP say the couple originally came to B.C. from Germany, where they remain citizens.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) have taken over the investigation into the murder, which they believe to be an isolated incident with no risk to the public.

“IHIT investigators remain in Sechelt continuing their investigation and collecting further evidence,” Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT said in a statement.

Karin Fischer made her first court appearance on Aug. 23.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.