Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days western events come to a close

Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days wrapped up Saturday night, but before the gates closed for another year, the grandstand was packed with spectators taking part in the western events.

“That’s an old bull. That’s the fourth time I’ve been on him. [I] kind of knew what I was getting into. I know I had a good chance to win… We’ve had a good history together so I was pretty tickled to have him and it turned out pretty good,” explained professional bull rider Jared Parsonage.

READ MORE: History of Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days

The Saskatchewan native won Saturday night’s bull riding event with a top score of 88, defeating fellow Saskatchewanian Todd Chotowetz who scored 82.

“We get a good chance to ride for some good money here, so [we] always look forward to and want to do [our] best and hope to fill [our] pocketbook,” Parsonage said.

While bull riding may have been the main event for many, it was one of several taking place at Lethbridge’s Bucking and Barrels Western Events, which also included bareback riding, ladies barrel racing, and saddle bronc.

Pincher Creek’s Dustin Flundra also had a successful round in the saddle bronc event, placing first Friday with a high score of 85, then placing second on Saturday with a score of 82.

“It’s always good to come to Lethbridge. I’ve had a lot of success in the past… There [are] lots of people I know here, lots of family, lots of friends… To be able to come here and ride for this kind of money at a place that’s close to home, it’s exciting [and] always special,” said professional saddle bronc rider Dustin Flundra.

READ MORE: Venomous creatures exhibited at Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days

It’s special for both the competitors and the people behind the event. Organizers said they are pleased with this year’s turnout.

“We invested a lot in this year and in a lot of different changes, so we entered into [it] with a little bit trepidation, [but] it was a great year with great successes… The weather was fantastic and it turned out very well for us,” said Rudy Friesen, the CEO of Exhibition Park Lethbridge.