August 25, 2019 4:50 pm

2 injured in daylight shooting in North York, Toronto police say

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police say two people were injured in the leg after a shooting in North York.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Toronto police say two people were shot in the leg following a daylight shooting in North York Sunday.

Officers responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to reports of gunshots in the area of Tree Sparroway, near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East, police say.

According investigators, the two victims suffered minor injuries and were sent to hospital.

There’s no word on suspect information, police say, but the investigation is ongoing.

