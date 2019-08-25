SIU investigating after man seriously injured in incident involving Peel police in Mississauga
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating an incident involving police that has left a man seriously injured in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police responded just before 10 a.m. to the area of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue.
Police said they were called to the scene for “a party in distress” and a man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
There no word on how the incident occurred.
SIU has invoked their mandate, and the investigation remains ongoing.
