SIU investigating after man seriously injured in incident involving Peel police in Mississauga

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating an incident involving police that has left a man seriously injured in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police responded just before 10 a.m. to the area of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue.

READ MORE: SIU contacted after combative suspect injured during arrest: London police

Police said they were called to the scene for “a party in distress” and a man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

There no word on how the incident occurred.

SIU has invoked their mandate, and the investigation remains ongoing.

WATCH: SIU investigates fatal shooting of man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant in Peterborough (Jul. 24, 2019)