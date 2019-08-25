Woman found dead near St. Boniface commercial building

A woman was found dead near a St. Boniface business Saturday morning, police said.

Police were on scene Saturday investigating inside a commercial building on the block.

Overnight on Friday, a nearby resident saw a distressed woman acting erratically on the 400 block of Provencher Boulevard.

Kashmir Singh Pannu lives across the street and called police three times around 3 a.m. as the woman darted around the block barefoot, yelling and pounding on his and his neighbour’s doors.

“She was yelling, screaming, and immediately I called 911,” Pannu said.

The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed on Saturday officers were on scene investigating.

Until a post-mortem examination is completed, police won’t be able to release any more detail, public information officer Const. Jay Murray said in an email Sunday.

The woman’s name and age have not be released.

