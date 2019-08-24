Manitoba PC’s promise increased protection for domestic violence victims

The Progressive Conservatives are promising increased protection for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Riel PC candidate Rochelle Squires promised to enact legislation similar to “Clare’s Law” in England.

It allows women to access information about their partner’s past history of domestic violence, so that women can leave potentially abusive situations, Squires said.

“We know that far too many women are killed at the hands of their intimate partners in Manitoba – in fact, four women tragically lost their lives last year,” she said.

“We have more work to do to protect women from violence, and a re-elected PC government will do that work.”

The PC’s also promised to extend eligibility for time off under the employment standards code to all victims of sexual violence.