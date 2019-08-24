Elderly man found unconscious in Scarborough pool dies
Toronto police say an 80-year-old man is dead after he was found unconscious in a pool in Scarborough.
Officers responded to a medical call shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in the Dundalk Drive area, near Ellesmere and Kennedy Road.
Investigators said life-saving CPR measures were used by paramedics, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said there’s nothing suspicious about the incident, but the investigation remains ongoing.
