August 24, 2019 5:01 pm

Elderly man found unconscious in Scarborough pool dies

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police say a man, 80, was pronounced dead after he was found in a pool in Scarborough.

Dave Kotyk / Global News
Toronto police say an 80-year-old man is dead after he was found unconscious in a pool in Scarborough.

Officers responded to a medical call shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in the Dundalk Drive area, near Ellesmere and Kennedy Road.

Investigators said life-saving CPR measures were used by paramedics, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there’s nothing suspicious about the incident, but the investigation remains ongoing.

