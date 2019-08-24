World
August 24, 2019 11:27 am

Brazil sends military to help fight fires in the Amazon

By Staff The Associated Press

Brazil says military aircraft and 44,000 troops will be available to fight fires sweeping through parts of the Amazon region.

The defence and environment ministers on Saturday described plans to battle the blazes that have prompted an international outcry as well as demonstrations in Brazil against President Jair Bolsonaro‘s handling of the environmental crisis.

Bolsonaro on Friday authorized the military to get involved in putting out the fires, saying he is committed to protecting the Amazon region.

Bolsonaro has previously described rainforest protections as an obstacle to Brazil’s economic development, sparring with critics who say the Amazon absorbs vast amounts of greenhouse gasses and is crucial for efforts to contain climate change.

Many of the fires were set in already deforested areas by people clearing farmland.

