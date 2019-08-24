4 injured after shootout between 2 groups near Lawrence Heights, Toronto police say

Toronto police say four people were injured early Saturday after a shootout between two groups near the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood, an area of the city that has recently been plagued with gun violence.

Police said the shooting began just before 1 a.m. in the area of Marlee and Glencairn avenues.

Const. Scott Mills told Global News officers found two men with gunshot wounds at the scene of the shooting and a third man who had been shot made his own way to hospital.

A fourth victim called police two hours later and was found in a portable toilet in the area, Mills said.

Police have since obtained surveillance from the area that shows two groups shooting at each other, he said.

Images from the scene show a black minivan with numerous bullet holes in it, and a bullet hole in an apartment window.

Mills said it is still unclear if the shooting was gang-related, but the guns and gangs squad is investigating.

The shooting comes just one day after the provincial government announced funding for 40 new CCTV cameras for the city in an effort to combat a recent rise in gun violence.

There is no word on whether there were any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

