British consulate staffer detained in China released, police say

An employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong who was detained in China‘s border city of Shenzhen amid accusations of outside interference in pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong was released on Saturday, Chinese police said.

Simon Cheng was detained for 15 days for violating public security management regulations, police in Shenzhen’s Luohu district said on their Twitter-like Weibo account.

Police said Cheng was released as scheduled on Saturday and that his legal rights and interests had been observed. They also said Cheng had confessed to the accusations against him.

The case has stoked fears among Hong Kong residents that Beijing is extending its judicial reach to Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory and former British colony.

“The relevant employee is a Hong Kong resident, not a British citizen,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing earlier this week. “In other words, he is Chinese. This is purely the internal affairs of China.”

Geng has previously said the man violated regulations on “Punishments in Public Order and Security Administration,” but gave no further details at the time, adding that his case was “not a diplomatic issue.”

