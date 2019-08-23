Cannon Street paving may cause traffic headaches, City of Hamilton says

Hamilton’s $2 million paving plan for Cannon Street will move ahead on the weekend with overnight paving operations between James Street North and Ferguson Avenue North.

That means cyclists will encounter detours and route charges over the weekend, and parking will be closed in some areas.

Crews are hoping to re-open part of Cannon Street before Hamilton’s music and arts festival Supercrawl kicks off in mid-September

Paving on Cannon will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. and operate between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. in the hopes of avoiding major arterial cross streets during the day.

The paving operations are expected to take two nights and should wrap up on Monday morning.

The project encompasses the installation of bicycle lanes on Cannon between Sherman Avenue North and Tim Horton’s Field with a timeline for completion later in the Fall.

