August 23, 2019 5:30 pm

Another day, another crow: Hydro deals with second bird-related outage

By Online Journalist  Global News

Manitoba Hydro power lines

.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Residents of west Winnipeg were dealing with another power outage Friday after a crow crashed into and damaged a power station, said Manitoba Hydro.

This marks the second crow-related outage in as many days.

READ MORE: Murder of crows crash into substation, taking out power

An outage Thursday that affected thousands of customers on the city’s western edge was apparently caused by a murder of crows making contact with equipment at a substation – and Friday’s issues seem to have the same cause.

Hydro said they’re hoping to have the problem resolved later Friday afternoon.

WATCH: Manitoba Hydro working on new way to contact customers about power outages

