Another day, another crow: Hydro deals with second bird-related outage
Residents of west Winnipeg were dealing with another power outage Friday after a crow crashed into and damaged a power station, said Manitoba Hydro.
This marks the second crow-related outage in as many days.
An outage Thursday that affected thousands of customers on the city’s western edge was apparently caused by a murder of crows making contact with equipment at a substation – and Friday’s issues seem to have the same cause.
Hydro said they’re hoping to have the problem resolved later Friday afternoon.
