Queen’s Gaels look forward to another successful season in women’s soccer

The Queen’s Gaels, who kick off their season on Saturday, Aug. 31, are cautiously optimistic about the year ahead.

“We’re always optimistic,” says midfielder Lidia Bradau.

The fifth-year chemical engineering student from Woodbridge, Ont., is confident in the team’s ability to contend for a league championship. Last year they finished in second place in the OUA’s East Division and lost the national championship tournament’s bronze medal game to McMaster, 3-0, in London.

“We lost some key players but we have a number of talented players returning,” continued Bradau.

“We have a great recruiting class coming in so it will be nice to see what the rookies can do. Right now in training camp we’re just getting accustomed to each other and preparing for the season ahead. I’m excited. We still have a deep squad. It will be fun to see what we can do.”

Fellow midfielder Jamie Foot also has high expectations. The third-year kinesiology student is impressed with this year’s rookie class.

“They really look good,” said Foot, who hails from North Vancouver, B.C. “This year, and the future, looks extremely promising.

“We’ve only had a few training sessions but already I can tell that this is going to be a special team. I’m excited to see where the season takes us.”

Back for a 33rd season as the team’s head coach is Dave McDowell.

He has guided the Gaels to three U-Sport national championships in 1988, 2010 and 2011, as well as five OUA provincial titles.

“Dave is the cornerstone of this program,” said Bradau.

“When you think of Queen’s soccer, you think of Dave McDowell. He does a great job of making everyone feel at home and comfortable. He believes in hard work and other morals like that. He has certainly maintained a winning culture. We always look forward to working hard for him.”

The Gaels will take on the Ryerson Rams at George Richardson Memorial Stadium in Kingston in their season opener. It will be a double-header, with the women’s 1 p.m. game followed by the men’s contest at 3 p.m., also against Ryerson.