Waterloo Council sets tax hike target of around 2.5 per cent

Waterloo Regional Council set its 2020 budget target on Thursday and it includes an aim to keep tax increases at around 2.5 per cent or less.

The Region says there are many variables which will go into that final number including changes to provincial funding for Public Health, Seniors’ Services, Employment and Income Support, and Children’s Services.

Other variables would also include funding for capital projects and service enhancements needed to meet demand and serve growth.

The 2.5 per cent does not include the police budget.

Regional council will not approve its final budget until next January.