Busy day in Revelstoke for first responders, with injured hiker, three vehicle accidents

Three vehicle accidents, including two along the Trans-Canada Highway, and an injured hiker added up to a busy Thursday for first responders in Revelstoke.

Police say the first incident occurred at 1:50 p.m., along the Trans-Canada Highway, 33 kilometres west of Revelstoke, when a westbound passenger car suddenly stopped due to traffic congestion near the Enchanted Forest. A westbound motorcycle then rear-ended the car.

The motorcyclist was treated for non-life threatening injuries, with police adding no charges were laid. Both vehicles were from B.C.

At 2 p.m., a 26-year-old man from Saskatchewan fell a considerable distance while hiking Begbie Falls, with crews from search and rescue, the volunteer fire department and police responding to the incident.

Police say the man lost his footing near the bank of a waterfall and fell, landing at the base of the falls. Rescue crews used a backboard to carry the injured man up the cliff before being transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Begbie Falls is a popular hiking trail located just south of Revelstoke, off Highway 23 South.

At 3:30 p.m., a head-on collision involving two vehicles occurred along the Trans-Canada Highway, approximately 11 km west of Revelstoke.

Police say an eastbound Toyota SUV crossed the centre line and collided with a westbound Mercedes SUV. The 58-year-old driver of the Toyota was issued a ticket for driving without due care.

Nearly two hours later, at 5:20 p.m., a two-vehicle intersection crash occurred, this one involving a westbound SUV from B.C. that was hit by a southbound SUV from Oregon.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Douglas Street and Wright Street in Revelstoke. Police say treatment was given for for non-life threatening injuries, and that the 35-year-old driver from Oregon was issued a ticket for failing to yield after a stop.

“Revelstoke RCMP would like to remind motorists to be cognizant,” said Cpl. Thomas Blakney, “especially at this time of the year as highways and roadways are busier than normal, and traffic congestion is to be expected.”