Crime
August 23, 2019 11:43 am

Woman charged with assaulting Peterborough police officer during arrest

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Peterborough woman is accused of assaulting a police officer during an arrest on Thursday night.

Pixabay
A A

A Peterborough woman is accused of assaulting a police officer during an arrest for public intoxication on Thursday night.

Peterborough Police Service says around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of an alleged intoxicated woman who had fled a residence into a heavily forested area.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman charged with robbery in downtown area

Police eventually found the woman and placed her under arrest under the Liquor Licence Act for public intoxication.

However, during the arrest, the woman allegedly assaulted an officer twice.

Tonya Rose Harden, 19, of Hunter Street East, was charged with assaulting a peace officer, breach of recognizance and also causing a disturbance (under the public nuisance bylaw).

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 18.

WATCH: Quebec City police investigates after officer holds fire extinguisher while escorting suspect

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
assault officer
assaulting a peace officer
assaulting an office
cop assaulted
drunk
Peterborough Police Service
Public Intoxication

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.