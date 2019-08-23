Woman charged with assaulting Peterborough police officer during arrest

A Peterborough woman is accused of assaulting a police officer during an arrest for public intoxication on Thursday night.

Peterborough Police Service says around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of an alleged intoxicated woman who had fled a residence into a heavily forested area.

Police eventually found the woman and placed her under arrest under the Liquor Licence Act for public intoxication.

However, during the arrest, the woman allegedly assaulted an officer twice.

Tonya Rose Harden, 19, of Hunter Street East, was charged with assaulting a peace officer, breach of recognizance and also causing a disturbance (under the public nuisance bylaw).

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 18.

