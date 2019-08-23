Calgary’s Central Library named on Time magazine’s 2019 greatest places list

Calgary’s Central Library is being hailed as an “architectural masterpiece” by Time magazine.

The structure was named in the publication’s 2019 list of greatest places.

The article praises the downtown complex, designed by the Norwegian firm Snøhetta, saying it’s flooded with natural light and features several “aesthetic odes to its native land.”

“Of course, the library also houses an extensive collection of books—over 450,000,” author Wilder Davies writes. “But it’s embracing its role as a broader educational centre as well, offering learning labs, residency programs and even a digital production studio built for podcasters and YouTubers.”

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson for the library said staff are “beyond thrilled” by the designation.

The Central Library has been named one of @TIME Magazine's 100 Greatest Places of 2019! This list showcases 100 destinations around the world that are "breaking new ground, leading industry trends and offering visitors an extraordinary experience." https://t.co/VAkPfAbeLM #yyc pic.twitter.com/Ti7Hpb7HyZ — CalgaryPublicLibrary (@calgarylibrary) August 22, 2019

The Central Library was also recently named in a New York Times article examining cities where libraries are tourist attractions.