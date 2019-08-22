Edmonton man identified as man presumed drowned at Sylvan Lake

A family friend has identified the man presumed drowned at Sylvan Lake.

The search for the missing man continued Thursday at the central Alberta lake. On Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said two men were floating on inner tubes when a wave knocked both of them into the water. One man was helped out of the water by people on a nearby dinghy, RCMP said.

The other man, identified as 21-year-old Palwinder Singh of Edmonton, did not resurface. A family friend of Singh told Global News the young man came to Canada last November and was a part-time business and accounting student at NorQuest College.

“He was a good friend. Young, energetic. Wanted to do something, that’s why he came to Canada,” Maninder Kaloti said from Sylvan Lake on Thursday.

“It’s a shocking situation… It’s hard to believe, nobody could sleep last night.”

READ MORE: Search for man believed to have drowned in Sylvan Lake resumes Thursday

Kaloti said Singh was with a group of people at the lake on Wednesday. Singh and his cousin went out onto the lake on air mattresses, where they got into trouble, Kaloti explained.

“They got pushed northward, deep into the water,” Kaloti said. “They were trying to come back because they didn’t have any paddles with them, so they were just using their hands. They were trying to come back when he lost his balance and fell into the water.

“The second guy tried to save him but he lost his hand… When he tried to save him, he went into the water too. He was struggling and then all of a sudden a kid saw from the boat, so the boat saved the second guy. But they couldn’t save Palwinder.”

RCMP said the men were not wearing life-jackets. Kaloti said neither man knew how to swim.

“They must have underestimated the danger of the situation and didn’t have any contingency plan. That’s why they didn’t have their life-jackets on,” Kaloti said.

“It just happened all of a sudden, basically.”

READ MORE: Drowning deaths declining in every Canadian province except one

Kelly Carter, executive director of the Lifesaving Society Alberta & Northwest Territories, called the incident “extremely tragic.”

“The tough thing is that the wind can pick up at any moment or any instant and the environment or the conditions can change,” Carter said.

“This is one of the areas that we see that there’s a lot of rescues that happen — where people are in an area they feel is safe or shallow and the wind picks up, they get blown to deeper water and all of a sudden they can’t stand.”

He stressed that even people who can swim should wear life-jackets when on the water.

“This does happen. Drowning is not discriminatory, it can happen to anyone at any age,” he said. “We need to be prepared, we need to wear a life-jacket.”

If confirmed, the Sylvan Lake drowning would be the 10th in Alberta this year.

The RCMP did not provide an update on the search Thursday by the time this story was published.