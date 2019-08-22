Entertainment
Harvey Weinstein to be arraigned as DA seeks actress’s testimony

WATCH: A Manhattan district attorney spokesperson said that film producer Harvey Weinstein will be arraigned on the morning of Aug. 26.

Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a new indictment as prosecutors seek to have jurors hear from an actress who has accused him of a 1993 rape.

Court officials say the disgraced movie mogul is due in court the same day an appeals court is expected to rule on his lawyers’ motion to move his trial out of New York City.

WATCH BELOW: Harvey Weinstein in court, requesting to change legal representation

Prosecutors have said the new indictment won’t result in additional charges and shouldn’t delay Weinstein’s Sept. 9 trial.

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer files motion to move trial out of NYC

Prosecutors say having The Sopranos actress Anabella Sciorra testify will solve a problem the judge found in one of the charges.

The judge is allowing other accusers who aren’t involved in the criminal case to testify, as prosecutors look to show a pattern of misconduct.

A telephone message was left with Weinstein’s lawyer.

