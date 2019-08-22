Traffic
August 22, 2019 4:18 pm

London police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Colonel Talbot Road

London police are asking motorists to avoid the area after a fatal crash late Thursday morning on Colonel Talbot Road.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash at roughly 11:40 a.m. and the lone occupant of a vehicle was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Colonel Talbot Road is expected to remain closed between Littlewood Drive and Decker Drive until “early evening” due to the investigation.

At this time, there is no information on the age or hometown of the deceased or a cause of crash.

