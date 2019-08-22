Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough hosting public build of 14-foot textile canoe

The Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough is inviting the public to help contribute to a communal art piece beginning on Thursday.

Over the next couple of weeks, people are invited to weave, tie, pull, wrap, knit and sew textiles to help create a 14-foot canoe.

The build is open to participants ages eight and up (young children are encouraged to have parent/guardian supervision).

Ottawa artist Vanessa Coplan is spearheading the community art project which will become a temporary exhibition at the museum on Monaghan Road beginning Sept. 21.

“It is truly a unique opportunity to work with Vanessa and as a community to create this collaborative sculpture,” stated Karen Taylor, the museum’s director of public programs.

“Participants are welcome to bring pieces of fabric that have personal significance, or they can use the recycled fabric we’ll have on hand for all. We look forward to seeing this canoe take shape before our eyes.”

Coplan specializes in mixed-media textiles that incorporate 3D properties. Her practice has grown from a studio-based setting into one that is community-oriented and encourages collaboration, interaction and play.

“It is the accessibility of these creative acts; anyone can participate and see results and feel the creativity flow,” said Coplan. “You don’t have to know how to draw or paint to make something meaningful.”

To contribute to the project (which is included in museum admission), visit during the following dates:

Thursday: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. with the artist (free admission)

Saturday: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with the artist

Sunday: 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. with the artist

Aug. 29: 5 p.m. -8 p.m. (free admission)

Aug. 31: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 1: 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Registration is not required, but space is limited. If you would like to reserve, contact Karen Taylor, director of programs at (705) 748-9153, ext. 219.

