Police look for suspects in 2017 Surrey murder of Wally Rogers

Police are appealing for witnesses and information in a 2017 homicide in Surrey.

Walter “Wally” Rogers was stabbed to death on 14 Street near 88 Avenue on July 8, 2017.

No arrests or charges have been made.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Rogers was stabbed trying to help his wife, who was involved in an altercation with an unknown person.

The suspect or suspects left the area in the victim’s green Dodge Caravan, which travelled in tandem with a silver sedan, police said.

IHIT has identified two persons of interest who they believe have vital information about the case.

The first is described as a Caucasian man with a slim build, who was wearing a dark ball cap with white logo and a black shirt with white graphics with a left arm sling.

The second is described as a Caucasian man with medium build, bald, wearing a striped collared T-shirt, black shorts and dark sandals.

IHIT says Rogers was involved in the drug trade.

Friend Colin McDougall described Rogers’ death as senseless, noting that he was too physically frail to be viewed as a threat.

“It pains me whenever I think of how Wally’s life ended,” he said. “Regardless of the wrongs we commit in life, no one deserves that.”

IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said police believe “there are a few individuals with knowledge of what happened.”

“Perhaps they weren’t in a position to come forward two years ago, a few months ago, but now we’ve learned that they’re in a better position, and they might be more forthcoming,” he said.

Anyone with information about Rogers’ death is asked to contact the IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.