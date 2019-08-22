OPG demolishes former coal-fired plant in Port Dover

The Ontario Power Generation (OPG) safely demolished a coal-fired plant powerhouse at the former Nanticoke Generating Station near Port Dover on Thursday.

The plant was one of the largest in the world at one point in its history and produced power for more than 40 years with its peak capacity having the potential to power a city the size of Toronto, says the crown corporation.

The takedown, posted by OPG on youtube, is part of a transformation of the site near the north shore of Lake Erie which sees OPG’s first-ever solar facility.

“The closure of Nanticoke Generating Station remains one of North America’s single largest climate change initiatives,” said Mike Martelli, OPG President of Renewable Generation. “Building and sustaining a clean, low-cost electricity system is fundamental to a healthy environment and a strong, low-carbon economy.”

The new 44-megawatt solar facility, built with partners Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, went into service on March 29.

OPG is the largest electricity generator in the province.

OPG says replacing coal-fired electricity is the equivalent of taking up to seven million cars off the road and reducing emissions of fine particulate matter, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and other toxic substances.

