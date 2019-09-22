Canada election: Etobicoke North

Voters in the Etobicoke North riding elected Kirsty Duncan of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Kirsty Duncan

Conservative: Sarabjit Kaur

NDP: Naiima Farah

Green: Nancy Ghuman

PPC: Renata Ford

The riding is part of the City of Toronto and its rough boundaries are Renforth Drive to the west, Steeles Avenue West to the north, the Humber River to the east and Martin Grove Road and Dixon Road to the south.

Renata Ford, widow of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, announced her decision to run for the People’s Party of Canada in the Etobicoke North riding in late June 2019. It is the same riding her brother-in-law and now Ontario Premier, Doug Ford holds provincially. Liberal MP Kirsty Duncan has held the seat since 2008. The riding itself has been a Liberal stronghold since 1988.