Canada election: Etobicoke North
Voters in the Etobicoke North riding elected Kirsty Duncan of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.
Candidates
Liberal: Kirsty Duncan
Conservative: Sarabjit Kaur
NDP: Naiima Farah
Green: Nancy Ghuman
PPC: Renata Ford
The riding is part of the City of Toronto and its rough boundaries are Renforth Drive to the west, Steeles Avenue West to the north, the Humber River to the east and Martin Grove Road and Dixon Road to the south.
Renata Ford, widow of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, announced her decision to run for the People’s Party of Canada in the Etobicoke North riding in late June 2019. It is the same riding her brother-in-law and now Ontario Premier, Doug Ford holds provincially. Liberal MP Kirsty Duncan has held the seat since 2008. The riding itself has been a Liberal stronghold since 1988.
