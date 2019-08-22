Penguin chick born at the Calgary Zoo ‘out of the woods’: officials

The Calgary Zoo announced on Wednesday that a penguin chick born at the facility after its egg broke prematurely is doing just fine.

The unnamed king penguin chick was placed under special care after the incident.

Staff patched up the shell with part of an old Humboldt penguin eggshell from years before, and worked to keep the egg clean, warm and moist.

“The king chick was trying to hatch but needed help,” the zoo explained in a news release. “The team assisted it in getting out of its eggshell when it was ready, treated it and quickly placed it with foster single mom, Diana.”

The zoo says thanks to Diana’s “loving care,” the chick gained 140 per cent of its body weight — growing from 185 g to 440 g – and is “officially out of the woods.”

The Calgary Zoo says it will hold a gender reveal “in the near future.”